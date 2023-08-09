SUPERLIGA Rezultatele etapei a IV-a * Clasamentul la zi, ZCH NEWS - sursa ta de informațiiCLASAMENT

1 FCSB 4 4 0 0 8-2 12
2 FC Voluntari 4 3 0 1 7-6 9
3 Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe 4 2 2 0 5-1 8
4 Universitatea Craiova 4 2 2 0 4-1 8
5 CFR Cluj 4 2 1 1 6-3 7
6 Farul Constanţa 4 2 0 2 8-7 6
7 Hermannstadt Sibiu 4 2 0 2 5-4 6
8 Rapid Bucureşti 4 1 2 1 6-4 5
9 Petrolul Ploieşti 4 1 2 1 5-6 5
10 Universitatea Cluj 4 1 2 1 6-8 5
11 UT Arad 4 1 1 2 4-6 4
12 Suporter Club Oţelul Galaţi 4 0 3 1 2-4 3
13 U Craiova 1948 4 1 0 3 5-8 3
14 Politehnica Iaşi 4 1 0 3 4-7 3
15 FC Botoşani 4 0 2 2 4-6 2
16 Dinamo Bucureşti 4 0 1 3 2-8 1

(M.C.)

