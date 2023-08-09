CLASAMENT
|1
|FCSB
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8-2
|12
|2
|FC Voluntari
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7-6
|9
|3
|Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5-1
|8
|4
|Universitatea Craiova
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4-1
|8
|5
|CFR Cluj
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6-3
|7
|6
|Farul Constanţa
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8-7
|6
|7
|Hermannstadt Sibiu
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5-4
|6
|8
|Rapid Bucureşti
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6-4
|5
|9
|Petrolul Ploieşti
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5-6
|5
|10
|Universitatea Cluj
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6-8
|5
|11
|UT Arad
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4-6
|4
|12
|Suporter Club Oţelul Galaţi
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2-4
|3
|13
|U Craiova 1948
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5-8
|3
|14
|Politehnica Iaşi
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4-7
|3
|15
|FC Botoşani
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4-6
|2
|16
|Dinamo Bucureşti
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2-8
|1
